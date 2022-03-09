Tanzania: NBC Bank Nears 50-50 Gender Balance

NATIONAL Bank of Commerce (NBC) is only two per cent short to attain a 50-50 gender balance at working premises.

NBC Managing Director, Mr Theobald Sabi said yesterday at the colourful event to commemorate the International Women's Day (IWD) that current 48 per cent of their total workforce is women.

"As an institution, we are aware that the issue of women empowerment is beneficial and researches have already shown that institutions which hire more women employees are achieving great successes," he said.

He added that they used the yesterday IWD platform to talk with all their workers on different issues concerning equality and that they introduced a special program to help in safe guarding women matters at the management levels of the bank.

Additionally, the NBC boss disclosed that last year, women employees at the bank performed well representing a 53 per cent and that they believe that investing in women development is key for business prosperity.

NBC's Acting Head of Human Resource, Operations and Governance Bernard Mshana said that as one way to commemorate the IWD, they have introduced various accounts specifically to benefit women and uplift their statuses.

He added that the bank has been on the forefront in supporting different issues aimed at promoting women affairs and that they actively participated in a special event organised to raise funds for the national women's team Twiga Stars.