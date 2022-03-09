Tanzania: NBC Bank Nears 50-50 Gender Balance

9 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

NATIONAL Bank of Commerce (NBC) is only two per cent short to attain a 50-50 gender balance at working premises.

NBC Managing Director, Mr Theobald Sabi said yesterday at the colourful event to commemorate the International Women's Day (IWD) that current 48 per cent of their total workforce is women.

"As an institution, we are aware that the issue of women empowerment is beneficial and researches have already shown that institutions which hire more women employees are achieving great successes," he said.

He added that they used the yesterday IWD platform to talk with all their workers on different issues concerning equality and that they introduced a special program to help in safe guarding women matters at the management levels of the bank.

Additionally, the NBC boss disclosed that last year, women employees at the bank performed well representing a 53 per cent and that they believe that investing in women development is key for business prosperity.

NBC's Acting Head of Human Resource, Operations and Governance Bernard Mshana said that as one way to commemorate the IWD, they have introduced various accounts specifically to benefit women and uplift their statuses.

He added that the bank has been on the forefront in supporting different issues aimed at promoting women affairs and that they actively participated in a special event organised to raise funds for the national women's team Twiga Stars.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X