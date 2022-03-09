Tanzania: Pccb Recovers 199bn/ - in Corruption Cartel

A TOTAL of 199.bn/- in funds and assets have been identified and recovered from corruption and embezzlement by public officials, the Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance), Mr Deogratius Ndejembi has said.

The deputy minister revealed in Dar es Salaam on Monday that six houses and five vehicles were seized during the anti-corruption crusade by state organs.

He was officiating at a three-day conference dubbed 'Tackling Corruption Together'. The deputy minister attributed the success to improved system of receiving and protecting whistleblowers coupled with enhanced trust of the people to anti-corruption authorities.

"The government has succeeded in raising awareness among the public to report corruption acts, whereby 8,234 corruptions issues were reported compared to 4,678 cases in 2015," Mr Ndejembi stated.

He also said the government was able to monitor 3,267 development projects worth 10.11tri/- in health, water, construction and education sectors with a view of verifying the real value of public spending on the projects.

"In 2014, Tanzania was ranked on 119 position among less corrupt countries but it climbed to position 87 by 2021. This is a big step and our expectation is to be one of the best countries if we will increase efforts, morale and knowledge in eradicating corruption in the country," Mr Ndejembi stated.

On his part, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr Sylvester Mwakitalu, said his office has reduced the duration of filing cases from three months to one month.

Mr Mwakitalu mentioned some of the measures behind the success to delegation of DPP's power to regional and district prosecution offices to consent prosecution of corruption cases and other economic crimes.

"From July last year most of the corruption files which were being brought to the headquarters are now handled in the regional offices. As a result, a case file which would take three months for a decision to be made is now made within a period of one month," Mr Mwakitalu explained.

The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Director of Management Estate, Eng Emmanuel Kiyabo, said the anti-corruption body cannot act alone to prevent and combat corruption.

He said PCCB continues to raise awareness to members of the community to provide information that can help to curb corruption.

On his part, the British High commissioner to Tanzania, Mr David Concar, said the forum was very important as it showed how the Tanzanian government has stepped up its efforts to prevent and curb corruption in Tanzania.