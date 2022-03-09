Egypt: President El-Sisi Follows-Up On Implementation of New Olympic Sports Cities in Egypt

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on 1/3/2022 with Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Dr. Hala El Said, Minister of Finance Dr. Mohammed Maait, Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General Ihab El-Far and Head of the Armed Forces Financial Affairs Authority Major General Ahmed El-Shazly.

The Spokesman for the Presidency stated that the meeting followed up on the progress of the implementation of the new Olympic sports cities nationwide.

The President gave directives for sports facilities and infrastructure in Egypt be implemented and developed according to the international standards and within a

Comprehensive approach that complements the huge development projects implemented by the state.

This shall qualify Egypt to acquire capabilities that follow international standards to be able to organize and host major world sports championships.

The modern sports city system in Egypt will be integrated in terms of diversity and geographic locations, in the New Administrative Capital, Borg El Arab in the north on the coasts of theMediterranean, and the Cairo Stadium Authority in the heart the capital, in addition to connecting the sports city system to the new network of axes, communications infrastructure, airports, ports and hotels in the country.

The meeting reviewed work progress pertinent to the Egypt International City for Olympic Games in the New Administrative Capital.

The city represents a sports edifice comprising integrated services according to the highest international standards and including various facilities such as sports stadiums, covered halls, and integrated complexes for all individual and team sports and water sports.

This is in addition to medical, service and hotel facilities, with the possibility of examining the management and operation of the city with the guidance of foreign expertise in the field.

The status of the Olympic City in Borg El Arab was also presented, as well as plans for developing Marabet City for horses and Al-Zahraa station for Arabian horses, in addition to the comprehensive development of the Cairo Stadium Authority complex, with the aim of refurbishing the various sports facilities attached to it.

The President gave directives to expedite the completion of the road network within the geographical surroundings of the Cairo Stadium Authority and its sports facilities, linking them to nearby traffic axes, as well as constructing overhead pedestrian bridges to avoid traffic congestion and to facilitate the movement of crowds attending sports events and matches, also allowing the community sports and recreational use of the stadium authority and its subsidiary annexes.

