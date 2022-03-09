Nigeria: Why Sunday Igboho Can't Leave Benin Republic - Source

Lagos — Following his conditional release from detention and the circumstances surrounding his temporary relief, Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, cannot leave the Benin Republic, for security reasons, Vanguard has learned.

A source, who spoke to Vanguard in confidence, said that the Yoruba activist is resting in an undisclosed residence in Cotonou, but cannot leave Benin Republic for now.

The source, who was privy to Igboho's release, said that the activist is a political prisoner, adding that there are no charges against him till now, following an investigation by the Beninese Government.

He said: "Igboho is fine and in high spirit. He is resting in a personal residence in Cotonou. The information that he was released but cannot hold a rally is a lie.

Igboho is a political prisoner and when a political prisoner is to be released, there is always a reason why such a person is being released, and he has not done anything wrong. He is not facing any charge either in Nigeria or Benin Republic.

"They only remanded him to pave way for their investigation and they have investigated him for more than seven months and nothing was found against him. They have no reason to hold him against their laws. You can't detain anybody more than six months in Benin without charges."

When asked if Igboho will be travelling out any time soon, he said: "It is in his best interest to remain in the Benin Republic for now because we don't trust the Nigerian Government.

"It was an internal agreement for him not to travel out. It is for security reasons"

Allow activists seek medical treatment abroad --Gani Adams

Meanwhile, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, yesterday, urged the Beninese government to allow the activist to seek proper medical treatment abroad.

Reacting to the celebrated reports of Igboho's 'release' from Benin Republic prison, Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, said the long period of incarceration had taken a huge toll on the health of the activist, insisting that Igboho should be allowed to seek proper medical treatment from his physician in Germany.

The Yoruba generalissimo said: "It is a welcome development that my brother, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, Igboho was released, however, the condition attached to his temporary freedom is not enough.

"Based on his failing health and other conditions surrounding his personality, Igboho should be allowed to visit his physician in Germany.

"It is the personal physician that has his health history and records.

It is his physician that knows him deep down. It is his physician that can proffer lasting solutions to personal health issues.

"Therefore, the idea of releasing the activist and further restricting him unjustly to seek medication within the Benin Republic is not enough.

"It is like you are giving somebody something with the right hand and at the same time, you are collecting that same thing with the left hand. That to me amounts to nothing.

"At the same time, it is a victory we all cherished, but much still need to be done to drive home our point that Igboho is not a criminal.

"He is an activist that is fighting for the liberation of the Yoruba race. But it must be said also that he is not alone.

Those of us that believed in the struggle are solidly behind him, and very soon, I am sure justice will prevail and Igboho will regain his freedom from the Beninese government."