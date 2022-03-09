Nigeria: Security Agents Foil Terrorists Attack, Burnt Recovered Motorcycles in Katsina

Katsina State Police Command said a combined team of the police and military succeeded in foiling a terrorists attack on Barewa village in Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State, recovering six motorcycles belonging to the hoodlums which the team set ablaze.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday

SP Gambo said the hoodlums armed with sophisticated weapons stormed the community in large numbers, riding on motorcycles.

However, SP Gambo said on receiving the distress call, a combined team of Police and military stormed the scene of the attack and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel,causing them to flee with many of the hoodlums securing gun wounds.

He, therefore, enjoined members of the community to report to the nearest security formation any person found with a suspicious injury.

"The State Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, commended

the operational strategy and gallantry displayed by the combined teams in foiling the attack.

CP Dabban also urged people in the state not to relent in cooperating with security agencies in the ongoing onslaught against terrorists activities in the state.

The statement reads in part:

"A distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles were sighted on motorcycles, on a heinous mission to Barawa village, Batagarawa LGA of the state. A combine team of Police and military were mobilized to the area, engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them.

The Operational strategy and gallantry displayed by the combine teams, made the terrorists to abandoned their heinous mission and fled from the scene. In the course of scanning the scene, five bandits' operational motorcycles were recovered and burnt down by the team. Subsequently, another bandits' motorcycle was recovered by DPO Batagarawa abandoned in Barawa forest.

"Though many bandits escaped the scene with gun shots wounds. Members of the community are enjoined to report to the nearest security formation any person found with suspicious injury."

