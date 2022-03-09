Nigeria: Reps Ask Govt to Evacuate Nigerians From Other Parts of Ukraine

The House of Representatives has urged the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyema and the relevant agencies of government to immediately take diplomatic action with Ukrainian authorities and extend humanitarian needs to Nigerians, including students trapped in other areas.

The resolution came on the heels of a motion titled "Urgent Call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs to take Diplomatic Action With Ukrainian Authorities to Extend Humanitarian Corridor for Exit of Nigerians in Sumy and Parts of War Zone" sponsored by Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Chairman, Committee on Diaspora at Tuesday plenary.

Presenting the motion, Sadipe said, "Considering the current war situation in Ukraine, particularly in Sumy and other parts of the war zone, it was plausible that the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies intensify efforts on diplomatic action to ensure that humanitarian needs were extended to Nigerians, especially Students who were still stranded in Sumy to enable them to exit the country.

"There is limited availability of transportation in the affected areas to evacuate those trapped, including Nigerians.

"The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) provides in Section 14(2)(b) that the welfare and security of Citizens shall be the primary purpose (responsibility) of government.

"While Nigerian citizens have been fleeing Ukraine for their safety, Nigerian students, particularly those who are studying medicine in the Sumy State University are, however, caged, not having the opportunities of exiting Sumy, as Sumy is located close to the Russian border and the bridges and train tracks have been blown by Russian forces", she said.

Noting that Nigerians were still facing very horrible conditions with diminishing food supply, electricity outages, lack of water and other basic needs, the lawmaker expressed worry over the involving where a bus carrying some students was escorted back to Sumy, when they had already travelled 50km close to a neighbouring city.

She added that the hostels were now being guarded by Ukrainian soldiers who were preventing them from leaving Ukraine.

"The situation in Sumy is not only of concern to Nigerians but also to so many countries; and recently, the Indian Prime Minister brought the case to Russian President, Vladimir Putin, drawing his attention to the presence of foreign citizens in Sumy. The Russian military had been ordered to create a humanitarian corridor for the exit of foreigners in those areas.

"These innocent Nigerians in search of the golden fleece and greener pasture are subjected to and caught in a helpless situation, and if proactive diplomatic steps are not immediately taken to offer humanitarian support to these Nigerian students within the ceasefire which is just for 4 days to exit, their situation would become very precarious", Sadipe said.

Contributing to the debate, the Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu called on both Russia and Ukraine to provide an exit corridor for trapped foreign nationals.

In his remarks, the Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Buba Yakub said the students were running out of food supplies.

"They are running out of food supplies, the problem is from Ukraine, they are worried that the corridor will be a leeway for Russia to attack them. But we can't allow Nigerian students there who are over 300 to be used as shields. The United Nations should intervene", he said.