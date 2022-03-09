Rwanda: IWD - Young Women Encouraged to Leverage Available Opportunities

Young women in Rwanda have been encouraged to leverage opportunities presented by living in a nation that strives for equal rights and to own the next step of mindset change, continuous learning so that they can develop themselves and stay relevant in the marketplace.

This was said during a workshop that brought together over 120 female students from different universities on the occasion of celebrating International Women's Day on March 8.

Under a theme 'Uniquely Created to Influence', different female leaders tipped the students on ways to maximize their potentials to rise beyond the biases.

Salma Habib Nkusi, Founder and CEO of Gate Consulting Leadership, said that when it comes to women empowerment, "the government has really done a lot and it's now back to us to own it and to see where we want to impact and how we need to be equipped to be ready for that place."

She said that they chose university students particularly, because they are in an important phase that shapes the next stage of their lives and oftentimes they are equipped with skills and information but in need of direction.

"They are unique so they don't have to live somebody else's life or try to become what the society told them they can only do. It's okay to also make mistakes, they don't have to figure out everything at this stage, we all learn on the go," she added.

Nkusi as a trainer said that the most challenge young women face is to look for approval from people and not understand that they need to first be in agreement with themselves on what is right.

Ange Muhire, an accounting student at the University of Rwanda, said that they are exposed to a lot of information without a defined path to take and they end up trying to grab every opportunity presented to them.

With the pressure that comes from what one aspires to be versus what society expects of them, Muhire said that young girls should be diligent enough to draw guidance from other people in accordance with what they really want.

Ntua Edia, an International Business and Trade student at African Leadership University, understands that her journey is a summary of who she is going to become.

"How much I should be focused and disciplined and keeping in mind that anything I encounter, however that situation turns out, I could choose to go for it and live it," she said.

Edia defines gender equality as a space where the male and female could equally get what they want, without not being judged based on where they come from, how they look like, or how they were created.

"There is room for every gender to fit into every space; business, communication, leadership, among others. We also need to create an opportunity where as much as women are being pushed out there, men should also be pushed because that goes back to issues of mental health."

During the workshop, female leaders like Denise Munyana, Managing Partner at Right Seat, Rica Rwigamba, the Country head of Mastercard Foundation, and Johanna Teague, The Swedish Ambassador to Rwanda, shared their journeys of self-discovery, challenges and tips on tapping into one's leadership potential.

Denise Umunyana, Managing Partner (R); Rica Rwigamba, Country Lead Mastercard Foundation; Johanna Teague, Ambassador of Sweden to Rwanda; Salma Habib Nkusi, CEO of Gate Consulting Group.