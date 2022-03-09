Rwanda: Equality is a Right, Not Favour - Kagame

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday joined the world to celebrate international women's day, particularly praising the resilience of Rwandan women.

"Rwandan women have been at the centre of the country's transformation journey," reads part of his message shared on Twitter.

President Kagame pointed out that from the beginning; the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) has walked the talk by creating an environment that enabled women to take their rightful place.

Equality is a right not a favour. We must challenge ourselves to do even more and better to ensure that the next generations of our daughters and granddaughters inherit a nation where their aspirations have no limits. #IWD2022

-- Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) March 8, 2022

"Gender equality has always been central to the politics of RPF. The progress we see in Rwanda today is the result of this commitment to inclusivity," he said.

Kagame's observation comes at a time Rwanda has widely earned a reputation for gender equality and women empowerment.

While the majority attribute the development towards the women-majority parliament, last year's global gender gap report by the World Economic Forum ranked Rwanda seventh out of 156 countries.

The same report ranked Rwanda second in Sub-Saharan Africa only trailing Namibia.

"Equality is a right not a favour," he asserted, "We must challenge ourselves to do even more and better to ensure that the next generations of our daughters and granddaughters inherit a nation where their aspirations have no limits."

Every year on March 8, Rwanda joins the world to celebrate the International Women's Day.

In Rwanda, the day was observed under the theme 'breaking the bias', with an aim of rallying the global community to work towards a world free of stereotypes and discrimination.