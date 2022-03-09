Rwanda: Amavubi Defence Take Shape Ahead of 2023 Afcon Qualifiers

The defence of every team is its backbone and whether a team will excel or not, depends on the men at the back.

The Italians are known for their catenaccio which is an absolute form of defending and in Africa, Ghana reached the quarter finals of the 2010 world cup in South Africa with a solid back line which hardly conceded goals.

During the Group phase of the Africa zone of the 2022 world cup qualifiers, Rwanda who were paired in the same group with neighbors Uganda, Kenya as well as Mali were very porous at the back as the Amavubi let in as many as nine goals and scored two.

The qualifications for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast will start in the coming months and so far, some of the players who make up the Amavubi defence are in fine form at their respective clubs which is a good omen for the national team.

Times Sport takes a look at some of the Amavubi defenders who are in fine form both in the domestic league and those who ply their trade out of the country.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (FK Shkupi)

The talented central defender was arguably the best guardsman in the Macedonian league until his injury in January.

He had made 20 appearances for FK Shkupi in all competitions scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Rwatubyaye was named amongst the best eleven players in the Macedonian league in the first round. His return to action before the AFCON qualifiers will be very useful for Amavubi.

Ange Mutsinzi (CD Trofense)

The former APR defender has been a revelation for CD Trofense in the Portuguese second tier league, raking in 20 league appearances so far this campaign.

He has been very efficient as he has been used in his normal center-back role and has also been deployed as part of a back three.

Mutsinzi is certainly one key player the Amavubi can rely on in the qualifiers.

Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat)

The talented left-back is one of the first names on the FAR Rabat team sheet if only he is fit. He has been extraordinary on the left rear with some fine displays both in the domestic league and the Africa club competitions.

Imanishimwe has made 19 appearances for the Moroccan Army club in all competitions this season providing one assist.

Salomon Nirisarike (FC Urartu)

The former Royal Antwerp central defender is gradually carving a niche for himself in Armenia where he features for FC Urartu.

Although he faces stiff competition in his position, he has been able to make fifteen appearances in all competitions and has excelled.

Emery Bayisenge (Saif SC)

Not many people will fancy a player in the Bangladeshi league but the experienced defender has been superb for Saif SC.

He has netted three goals in seven league games for his club and has been the best defender in the league so far.

Bayisenge is an outstanding player and he can make the Amavubi tight at the back.

Prince Buregeya (APR FC)

The exciting defender has been a pillar at the back of APR with some sublime output.

Buregeya is gradually establishing himself as the key man at the back of APR with continues superb display.

He will be a real asset for Amavubi in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Fitina Omborenga (APR)

Fitina has been very instrumental to the success story of APR. His surging runs from his lateral defence position is a contant spectacle in APR games.

He will surely be one of the men to bring stability to the Amavubi defence in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers.