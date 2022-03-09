Nigeria: Cricket - Rwanda to Participate in Six-Nation Tournament in Lagos

The Rwanda national women cricket team will participate in a six-nation T-20 International cricket tournament slated for Nigeria this month.

The competition which will take place from March 26th to April 4th will be played at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos.

According to the head of the Nigeria Cricket Federation Uyi Akpata, the six countries that will vie for the trophy were drawn from West, Central and East Africa.

"The tournament will have Rwanda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Cameroon and host country Nigeria as competitors." Akpata told Nigerian media.

"This event is part of celebrating the milestones that the Federation has achieved in raising many female cricketers through its grassroots project - it is set to become a part of the process," He added.

Rwanda which is gradually carving a niche for itself in the field of Cricket on the African continent will be hoping to go all out and win the tournament.