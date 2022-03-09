Rwanda: Sitting Volleyball - Gasabo Coach Bids to Keep Unbeaten Run

Gasabo sitting volleyball club head coach Eric Gakwaya has once again hailed his players after going 13 matches without losing and is keen to maintain their unbeaten run since the start of the league.

However Gakwaya was quick to point out that the players have been crucial to the team's impressive run from training to impressive performances in the matches.

"We have been working hard and that's why we are doing well in the league. We have improved everywhere on the field and I believe that we will keep on improving," Gakwaya said.

Gasabo are in second place with 39 points, two points behind Karongi after 15 matches.