Tunisia: Distribution Channels and Monopoly of Basic and Subsidised Commodities Discussed As President Kais Saied Meets PM

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Najla Bouden discussed at a meeting Tuesday at Carthage Palace the general situation in the country, especially the distribution channels and the monopoly on basic and subsidised commodities.

Saied was quoted in a Presidency statement as saying "this phenomenon, which has spread throughout the country, does not reflect greed and illegal profit, there are rather other organised networks whose aim is to starve citizens and undermine civil peace for openly political ends."

This meeting also dealt with the national consultation, and ways to make internet available for free from Wednesday to next Sunday "to enable citizens to participate in this consultation, so that they contribute to determining the foundations of the future they want," the statement added.