Liberia: NaFAA Receives World Bank U.S.1.2Million to Introduce Fisheries Degree Programs At UL

8 March 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Management the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has disclosed that it has received a funding of USS$1.2 million from the World Bank for the purpose of introducing fisheries science degree program at the University of Liberia.

According to NaFAA's management, AA degree and other certificate courses in fisheries science will also be introduced at the University of Liberia.

NafAA's Administration indicated that the fisheries science degree program which will be operated by the administration of the University of Liberia will be hosted on the UL Fendell campus.

In a related development, the Management of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority NaFAA will this Thursday sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Liberia for the establishment of a fisheries science degree program.

The signing ceremony is scheduled to take place at the UL Fendell campus.at 9:00am.

It can be recalled, last weekend the administration of the University of Liberia headed by its president Dr. Sawolo Nelson accompanied a delegation from NaFAA headed by its Director General Madam Emma Metieh Glasscoon on a tour of the proposed site to be used for the Fisheries Science degree program.

Meanwhile, the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority has announced the formal launch of the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project this Thursday March 10, 2022 at its Freeport office near LPRC.

