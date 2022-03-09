Zimbabwe: Zim Cricket Make New Appointments

Zimbabwe Cricket Have Re — appointed Lance Klusener as batting coach, and Craig Ervine as new full-time limited-overs captain, while Sean Williams has been retained as Test captain .

Ervine had captained Zimbabwe in an interim capacity during their limited-overs series in Ireland and Scotland last year and in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Regis Chakabva has been appointed the vice-captain across formats.

The ZC board held a meeting on Monday to finalise a few decisions regarding their support staff and leadership roles for the men's cricket team. After the meeting, they confirmed that former South Africa all-rounder Klusener will be re-joining the side as their batting coach, while Lalchand Rajput will remain as their head coach. Klusener initially served a similar role for Zimbabwe between 2016 and 2018.

Then, a year later, he took over as Afghanistan's head coach before he and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) mutually agreed to part ways last November.

"He (Klusener) is taking over from Stuart Matsikenyeri, who now moves to the position of assistant coach, while Lalchand Rajput remains in charge as head coach of the national side," ZC stated in an official statement.

ZC are in the process of finalising the appointment of a bowling coach and a fitness trainer for the men's side.

The board also confirmed that Mary-Anne Musonda and Josephine Nkomo will continue as captain and vice-captain respectively of their women's team. Gary Brent has, meanwhile, been appointed as head coach of the Zimbabwe senior women's national team.

He replaces Adam Chifo. His appointment was also confirmed during the ZC Board's meeting held on Monday. Brent is a former Zimbabwe bowler who played four Tests, 70 ODIs and three T20Is during his 12-year international career. Since his retirement in 2008, he has over the years gained extensive coaching experience from his involvement with franchise, provincial and youth cricket.

Zimbabwe Senior Men's National Team Technical Staff

Lalchand Rajput (head coach), Stuart Matsikenyeri (assistant coach), Lance Klusener (batting coach), Shepherd Makunura (fielding coach), Mufaro Chiturumani (analyst), Travor Wambe (physiotherapist), Dilip Chouhan (team manager), Darlington Majonga (media manager), Lovemore Banda (logistics manager), Dr Solomon Madzogo (team doctor)

Zimbabwe Senior Women's National Team Technical Staff

Gary Brent (head coach), Sinikiwe Mpofu (assistant coach), Trevor Garwe (bowling coach), Trevor Phiri (fielding coach), Keith Kulinga (analyst), Farai Mabasa (physiotherapist), Clement Rizhibowa (fitness trainer), Caroline Nyamande (team manager), Yvonne Mangunda (media manager), Dr Solomon Madzogo (team doctor) -- Cricinfo/Agencies