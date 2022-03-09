Zimbabwe: Jamaican Artiste Hails Local Producers

Jamaican musician Shalkal Carty is happy to work with some of the local producers as they are talented and creative in mastering music.

Carty, who is always in and out of Zimbabwe, made the revelations yesterday soon after announcing that he was dropping a new single that was produced by United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean Jusa Dementor.

In an interview, Carty said Zimbabwe was blessed with talented musicians and producers and it was a dream come true for him to work with them.

"I have been here on several occasions and met up with several artists," he said. "I just fell in love with the creativity. The love I have for the Zimbabwean people is the same love that the late legend Bob Marley had for the country. Music is universal, henceforth we should unite and communicate with one goal."

Asked to describe the new single called "Hush", Carty said it was inspired by societal settings.

"The inspiration came from what I noticed from different people and what they came across in their lifestyle.

"On this one I have engaged Jusa Dementor after I got reference from my Zimbabwean manager and having listened to some of his projects.

"I liked what I heard. Shalkal production will do the vocals. So far I am planning to return to Zimbabwe if all goes well. I will launch the single in April, but if I fail to make it, my management will go ahead with the plan. It will be on all social media platforms."

Carty said the video would also be released in April and would be shot in Zimbabwe and Jamaica.

Last year, the Jamaican produced a video featuring Ninja Lipsy. "I love both countries because the music scene is amazing," said Carty. "What I see in Jamaica is more or the same in Zimbabwe. The Zimdancehall culture or should I say is more united, there are less catfights.

"I have listened to some of the tracks which speak of ills in society and the lyrics have some solutions and suggestions on how to better the community. It is also my wish to perform live on stage in Zimbabwe just like Bob Marley did."