Zimbabwe: Profiling the ZSE Top 10 Index Constituents

In a quest to broaden investor awareness and bridge the information gap, the ZSE will be profiling listed securities and entities.

To begin with, we are profiling counters in the ZSE Top 10 Index, starting with Delta.

Prices and capitalisation figures are as at March 7, 2022.

Delta Corporation Limited

Delta Corporation Limited (Delta) is a beverages company with a diverse portfolio of local and international brands in lager and traditional beer, Coca-Cola franchised sparkling and alternative non-alcoholic beverages.

It was founded in 1898 and listed on the ZSE in 1946.

Delta is also a constituent of the ZSE Top 10 Index. This index is one of the 17 indices on the ZSE and it tracks the performance of the top 10 counters ranked by market capitalisation. Delta is also a key constituent in the following indices on the ZSE:

ZSE All share Index

ZSE Top 15 Index

ZSE Top 25 Index

ZSE Consumer Staples Index

ZSE Modified Consumer Staples Index

Delta Corporation Limited Stock Market Performance

An International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is a unique alphanumeric code that is used to identify securities, and Delta can be identified with ZW0009011199.

Delta is currently ranked number two by market capitalisation on the bourse with a market cap of $297 billion as at March 7, 2022.

The counter has featured consistently on the ZSE Top 10 Index since the inception of the index in 2018.

The share price of Delta is currently at $228.4295 per share and this represents a 40 percent jump from the beginning of the year.

On a year to date basis, Delta has traded shares worth $2,30 billion and this ranks second when compared to the rest of the listed companies.

The total number of shares which exchanged hands during this time-frame was 11,3 million shares.

Delta has been one the most sought after counters as it recorded a total of 2,105 trades since the start of the year.

Corporate Information

For more information about the ZSE, visit/Website: www.zse.co.zw/Email: [email protected]/Tel: +263 24 2886830-5