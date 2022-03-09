Mauritius: Launch of Association of Women in Investment and Finance

press release

The Association of Women in Investment and Finance, aiming to drive professionalism in the financial services sector by empowering women to achieve their professional potential, was launched, today, by the Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr. Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, in Ebene.

The Vice President of the Association of Women in Investment and Finance, Mrs Manisha Dookhony, the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Alya'a Samir Borhan, the High Commissioner of the Republic of India, Mrs K. Nandini Singla, and other personalities were present at the event.

The website and the logo of the Association were also unveiled on the occasion. Following the launching ceremony, a panel discussion on innovation in investment and finance was held.

Minister Seeruttun at the outset, highlighted the immeasurable role of Mauritian women in the country's economic development adding that laws, policies and programmes have ensured their access to education, employment and finance.

Speaking about the new Association, he indicated that it brings to the fore an extremely rich heritage and collective experience from women coming together for more heightened visibility and voice through more structured advocacy for constructive engagement through greater networking capacity.

With a view to further encourage women's emancipation and protect women's rights, Mr Seeruttun emphasised that Government has implemented a series of measures including financial assistance by the Development Bank of Mauritius to assist women with start ups, the Back-to-Work Programme and extension of maternity leave.

As part of its National Export Strategy, he stated, Government identified seven sectors, of which the financial services sector, with high potential for export growth, employment generation and innovation.

With regard to the ranking of Mauritius in respect to gender equality in Sub-Saharan Africa, Minister Seeruttun stated that the country is today one of the top six economies. "In line with the Government's Vision 2030 aimed at doubling the size of the financial services sector, we aspire to grow the contribution of the sector to GDP in real terms to US$1.9 billion", he said.

Despite women's education attainment, he underlined, glass ceiling is a reality and fewer women have been able to enter into leadership roles. Diversity in the Boardroom is today a business imperative, he stated. The Financial Services Minister expressed optimism for a gender-balanced Mauritius where both women and men benefit from greater equality.

For her part, the Mrs Dookhony dwelt on the importance to work on key aspects that will support women in the investment and financial services sector. Despite having a large proportion of working women in the financial sector, there is the need to bring them in the upper echelons, she added. She pointed out that the balance has gone further in the disfavour of women following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Association, she said, will work towards accelerating the advancement of women leaders in the world of investment and finance.

The Association has been set up and approved by the Registrar of Association on 24 May 2021. The creation of the Association is in line with the recommendations of the National Export Strategy.