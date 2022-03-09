Mauritius: SME - Minister Bholah Effects Site Visit At Comfort Zone Ltd in Plaine Lauzun

press release

The Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, effected a site visit, this afternoon, at Comfort Zone Ltd, in Plaine Lauzun. The enterprise is engaged in the manufacture of furniture such as sofa sets and bedheads. It also carries upholstery works for the automobile industry.

Incorporated in the year 2012 under Aah Upholstery Ltd, Comfort Zone Ltd has as Managing Director Mr Anwar Himamalee. Its current workforce consists of a team of 30 people including six expatriates from Bangladesh.

In a statement, Minister Bholah recalled that the company is engaged in sofa manufacture, sofa repairs, marine as well as indoor and outdoor upholstery, hotel comfort upholstery, and office furniture. He underlined that Comfort Zone Ltd has been in the business since some 20 years and has an annual turnover of Rs 25 million.

He encouraged the company to take advantage of the numerous schemes put at their disposal by the Ministry and other institutions so that they are able to expand their business further. He rejoiced that the company produces quality and durable products.

Comfort Zone Ltd

The organisation's structure underwent a transition in 2020 with the creation of two different departments. This resulted in a few concrete steps to streamline and optimise its internal processes. One department is dedicated to the manufacturing of sofa sets, bedheads and bases, and boat seats while the other focuses on automobile upholstery including repairs and manufacturing of car seats, repair roof, door trims as well as dashboards.

Comfort Zone Ltd is also a member of the 'Made in Moris' network. At present, the company is exporting car covers to Moke UK. Its main local customers include Ligne Doran, Panache, Manser Saxon, Taylor Smith Boatyard as well as some governmental bodies such as the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the Central Electricity Board.

This year, the company plans to consolidate its foothold in the local market and is hoping to have an international presence by exporting over Africa soon. Furthermore, it is considering relocating to Bagatelle Smart City, where construction will soon start.