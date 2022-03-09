Mauritius: International Women's Day 2022 - Contribution of Women in Entreprenariat Celebrated

press release

The contribution of women to the cause of entreprenariat and their important role in the development of the national economy, was celebrated by the SME Mauritius, today, through a one-day workshop on the theme 'Grooming for Women Entrepreneurs' at the Caudan Art Centre, in Port-Louis.

On the same occasion, to mark International Women's Day 2022, participants of the Grooming and Pastry training from Rose Belle and Bel Air Outstations were awarded their certificates and women who benefitted from schemes of SME Mauritius also received their Agreement Letter in the presence of the Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah; the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SME Mauritius, Mr Ravin; Rampersad and other personalities.

In his address, Minister Bholah stated that women constitute more than 55% of the beneficiaries of SME Mauritius and equally form part of the SME sector that contributes up to 40% of the GDP while representing 50 % of the workforce in Mauritius.

He emphasised on the substantial contribution that women make to the national economy through their participation in start-ups and their growth in small and medium businesses as well as their contribution in the socio-economic development through their role of housewives and mothers.

On that note, Mr Bholah urged more women to become entrepreneurs adding that the Government through budgetary measures, the SME Mauritius and the National Cooperative College (NCC) have put several incentives at the disposal of women entrepreneurs and those who want to become entrepreneurs so as to increase their business profit and widen their entrepreneurial range through better use of products and facilities.

Minister Bholah reiterated the commitment of his Ministry to support women in becoming self-sufficient and capable through the provision of schemes, training and capacity-building, among others. He stressed that women played an essential role during the COVID-19 pandemic and will have an important role to play in the construction of the new normal life after the pandemic as well.

For his part, the CEO of SME Mauritius highlighted that women are very motivated to learn and become self-sufficient, thereby playing an essential role within the Small and Medium Enterprise sector. According to Mr Rampersad, 59% out of the beneficiaries of schemes from SME Mauritius are women.