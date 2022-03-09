Mauritius: Nigerian High Commissioner Designate Presents Credentials to President Roopun

press release

The newly appointed High Commissioner Designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Mauritius, Mr Mohammed Musa Yamah, presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, this afternoon, at the State House, in Réduit.

In a statement following the meeting, the High Commissioner highlighted that discussions with President Roopun focussed on ways and means of strengthening the bilateral relationship between Mauritius and Nigeria, especially in areas such as education; business and investment; environment; Information and Communication Technology; and engineering, among others.

These fields, he observed, have the potential of boosting the economies of both countries.

The High Commissioner is an established attorney, holder of a Bachelor of Laws, and is the founder of 'Law Firm of Mohammed Yamah & Company', established in November 1986. He was also the Chief Executive Officer of several companies during his career, and a member of the Edo State Judicial Service Commission between May 2015 to May 2020.