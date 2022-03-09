Namibia: Ondangwa Army Base Stands Idle

A NAMIBIAN Defence Force (NDF) army base under construction at Ondangwa in the Oshana region is still incomplete, despite construction having started 11 years ago.

The delay is attributed to under-funding from the Ministry of Finance since 2017, delays of payments to contractors, and struggling small and medium enterprises.

The construction of the base started in 2010, but so far only phase one was completed in 2013 at a cost of N$69 million.

Phase two kicked off in 2014 and on was completed in 2017 at a cost of N$83 million.

Since then there has been no budget allocation to continue with phase three.

This information is contained in a parliamentary standing committee report on foreign affairs, defence and security leaked to The Namibian.

The report is yet to be tabled in the National Assembly.

"The total cost of the project from the initial plans of 2010 was N$600 million, given the delays experienced so far, and taking into account factors of inflation, the cost of building materials is projected to rise," the committee said in the report.

According to the report, the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs' 500m-buffer zone policy, in consideration of security risks, has not been adhered to.

As a result, some villagers are now within 100m of the safety zones.

The committee, which is led by Swapo member of parliament Leevi Katoma, says this poses a danger to communities and compromises their own security.

The committee recommended that the ministry fully implement the 500m safety policy requirement and compel communities not to encroach the security zones of military bases.

The Namibian reported two years ago that a N$30 million military museum at Okahandja, which was built some 16 years ago, has become a white elephant.

Despite construction being completed in 2004 and promises made by the defence ministry that the museum would be opened to the public in 2009, it remains off-limits.

The museum, located opposite the Okahandja Magistrate's Court, will display a collection of military and naval memorabilia relating to the history of Namibia.

In 2008, a ministry source allegedly said the ministry was still collecting items for display in the museum, which was taking time.

To date, no indication as to when the museum will be opened has been given.

Minister of defence and veterans affairs Frans Kapofi yesterday said the base may not be completed due to the unavailability of funds.

He said the base is being built in phases, and when he visited the project, phase one was completed.

Contacted for comments, Kapofi told The Namibian on Sunday that the base may not be completed since the projects are being funded in phases.

On the lack of compliance with the 500-metre safety policy requirements, the minister said he will consult with his executive director.

Kapofi said further that the military museum is not yet open to the public, because there was a fire at the facility two years ago that destroyed information and communication technology infrastructure.

The minister said that when renovations are completed, the museum will be commissioned.