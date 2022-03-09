Zimbabwe: Chitepo School Extends Capacity Building Initiatives

The Chitepo School of Ideology plans to hold a capacity building initiative for youths, war veterans and women in agriculture aimed at augmenting the Second Republic's economic, social transformation efforts that will ensure attainment of an upper middle income economy by 2030.

The capacity building initiative follows one that the college held for youths who were equipped with skills in farming in addition to providing them with ideological training to raise their spirit of patriotism.

The Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development ministry is expected to take a leading role given that it is already carrying out similar programmes that include the Provincial Integrated Youth Agriculture Innovation hub that was recently implemented in Kwekwe.

The director of Agriculture Education, Dr Jotam Dondofema, said they were keen to cascade to other provinces the previously held capacity building programme.

"It is our desire therefore that this programme be cascaded to all provinces. This capacity building exercise resonates well with the President's directive and call during the 354th ordinary session of the Politburo to support mainstream youths," said Dr Dondofema.

"It is also pleasing to note that the efforts by the Second Republic to establish an agricultural youth desk is bearing fruits.

"This program will be fully guided by the Covid-19 level regulations. The exercise shall be identifying innovative and productive youths and women who will be provincial brand champions. The programme is expected to bring together young farmers, traditional leaders, farmer unions and stakeholders in the agricultural value chain."

Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of Provincial Affairs and Devolution are expected to be guests during the programmes that are set to run between March and August this year.

"The programme remains Government-led and in accordance with Government regulations," he said.

Chitepo School of Ideology was established to conscientise party cadres on revolutionary values and instil the spirit of patriotism.