Zimbabwe: Informal Sector Supports Social Security Scheme

The informal business sector has supported the National Social Security Authority's move to engage the Government for a social security scheme that will cushion informal traders from economic vulnerabilities.

The informal sector has been a fast growing industry and it has been important for urban survival. The move by NSSA is designed to provide pensions for the informal business traders who hitherto, have not had social safety nets.

Informal traders in the Central Business District (CBD) yesterday hailed NSSA for coming up with the social protection scheme.

Mrs Mildret Tsande, a flower trader said: "What NSSA is proposing is a great concept but what we really want as informal traders is that the fees that we are going to pay to them should be reasonable.

"Almost everyone is now surviving on informal businesses and we are succumbing to competition and it is hard to make huge profits," she said

Mr Tichaona Musande, a second hand clothes trader said they appreciated NSSA's efforts in taking consideration of their wellbeing.

"As informal traders, we do not take the provision of social protection seriously and we only realise how important it is after one is already in a problem. One might suffer injuries and there will be no funds for one to be treated.

"I believe what NSSA is trying to do will be of great help to us and we will have a sense of security and somewhere to turn our heads to in times of need," he said.

"From our day to day work, our wellbeing is threatened but as informal traders we do not have a choice but to live for the day and not think of what will happen tomorrow.

"Just like other citizens, we also want public policy measures intended to protect us and we appreciate NSSA's efforts," said Mr Gideon Chainacho, a tailor.

Mrs Tafadzwa Nhema, a street vendor said they would be glad to join the social protection scheme if it was made available and affordable to everyone.

"It is honourable that NSSA could come up with such initiatives. This will lift the burden from our children. At the moment we have to rely on our children financially because we do not have pensions," she said.

A feasibility study has already been undertaken by an international consultant financed by the International Labour Organisation and in partnership with Government and NSSA.

Technical experts with actuarial know-how are now analysing the findings from the study.

According to the study, the decision to extend the social security scheme to the informal sector was necessitated by the assessment that informal business traders had challenges affording the current monthly social security contributions.