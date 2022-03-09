Nigeria: ASUU Strike - Motorists Stranded As Students Protest, Block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South West zone, yesterday blocked the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, protesting the ongoing strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and fuel scarcity in the country.

The students who gathered at the Redeem axis as early as 8am, blocked both sides of the highway preventing traffic flow both inward and outside Lagos.

Many travellers were trapped and commercial activities grounded following the protest.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the NANS Chairman in Ogun State, Kehinde, Damilola Simeon, called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over what he called gross failure and incompetence.

He called on the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other well-meaning Nigerians to resist any form of increment in fuel price, saying "No single increment in fuel pump price would be accepted by the Nigerian students in the South West zone."

Simeon also called on the federal government to immediately honour its agreement made with ASUU and meet their demands instead of setting up "a facade committee to review the 2009 agreement".

He "We have observed with dismay the avoidable suffering and inconvenience the lackadaisical and irresponsible policies of the Muhammadu Buhari's administration has brought to the Nigerian people in the last few weeks due to the scarcity of fuel in the federation.

"In the same vein, our concern, as directly affected people by the ASUU strike remains another effect of governmental failure that should be condemned by the well-meaning Nigerian people.