Nigeria's Transition to Green Energy Will Create 840,000 Jobs - Ikeazor

The Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, has stated that 840,000 jobs would be created when Nigeria transitions to green and sustainable energy.

Nigeria has committed to implementing an Energy Transition Plan (ETP) which is part of the country's efforts at meeting the Net Zero Emissions commitment by 2060 made at the Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, held October 31 to November 13, 2021.

Speaking at a high-level meeting of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Climate Change at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Monday, the minister said as an oil-producing nation, Nigeria is vulnerable to climate change and the huge social, economic, security costs associated with the impacts of global warming.

She, therefore, stressed the commitment of her ministry and other stakeholders to implementing activities for rapid reduction of emissions across all sectors of the economy to avert catastrophic climate impacts.

"Taking cognizance of the challenge that comes with transitioning to a green economy, one interesting fact to note is that Nigeria's energy transition has a significant potential to create new jobs, including up to 170,000 jobs in off-grid solar deployment in the power sector and up to 200,000 jobs across the supply chain for clean cooking solutions.

"Net jobs creation can be up to 840,000 jobs with the boost of electric vehicles and off-grid solar," Ikeazor said.

While presenting the national roadmap for the Implementation of Post Cop26 Outcomes, Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), Energy Transmission Plan (ETP) towards COP27, she urged development partners and sister ministries to support the environment ministry in delivering on its mandate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"With eight years to go until the deadline for achieving the energy access Sustainable Development Goal 7, and with 2060 fast approaching, the time begins NOW!

"It is imperative to note that as we initiate all of these by discussions here today, we must accelerate actions on the ground with catalytic partnerships, frameworks, policies and regulations to crowd-in investments at scale to achieve our objectives," she added.

Also speaking on the ETP, Mr. Adam Kendall, a partner at McKinsey & Co., a New York-based management consultancy firm, said the energy plan was closely linked to the Net Zero Emissions.

He said though it was a long-term plan (30-40 years), there was the need to take action early.

Kendall also said the plan is comprehensive and covered building and transportation, industry, power, oil and gas, stressing that industries will have to follow different pathways for decarbonisation.