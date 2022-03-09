Nigeria: Parties Must Give Women Access to Elective Offices - Electoral Commission

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reiterated the need for all registered political parties in the country to promote greater access to women to attain elective offices.

INEC chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu who disclosed this in a message to commemorate International Women's Day yesterday in Abuja, said the commission will continue to promote their interests and partner with them for free, fair, credible and inclusive elections.

Yakubu noted that this year's theme: "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow", aligns with the commission's acknowledgment of the importance of inclusivity and the need to encourage active participation of women in the electoral process.

"It was for this reason that the Commission created a special Department of Gender and Inclusivity to pay adequate attention to the interests of women.

Growing Insecurity Threatening 2023 General Elections - INEC

"The commission has also been impressing it on all registered political parties in Nigeria to promote greater access by women to elective offices," he said.

As the nation reflects on how to improve the lives of its women, he said the commission joins millions of Nigerian women and their counterparts all over the world to celebrate this special day in recognition of their huge sacrifice to nation building, the sustenance of democracy and preservation of family values in the country.