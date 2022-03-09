Nigeria: Five Things You Should Know About Late Deputy Inspector-General Egbunike

9 March 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Khadijat Lawal

The Nigerian Police Force in the early hours of Wednesday woke up to the news of DIG Joseph Egbunike's demise.

He was reported to have died 10 minutes after medical check up in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Below are five things you should know about the late DIG.

Head of FCIID

Anambra-born Joseph Obiajulu Egbunike was the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department.

Kyari probe panel's head

Egbunike was appointed the head of an investigative panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to probe the alleged involvement of suspended DCP Abba Kyari in the $1.1m wire fraud linked to a notorious internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi.

Graduate in accounting, law

He holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Accounting from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, as well as a Bachelor of Laws (LLB Hons. ), B.L., a Masters in International Law and Diplomacy (MILD), and a PhD in Criminology.

Served at NNPC

During his mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps, Egbunike worked as an Account Bills Officer in the Group Accounts Division at the NNPC.

Member of professional bodies

Egbunike was a member of the following professional bodies: International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP); Association of National Accountant of Nigeria (ANAN); Nigeria Bar Association (NBA); Institute of Cost Management (ICM); Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM); and Chartered Institute of Fraud Examiners.

He is survived by wife and children.

