Nigeria: Deputy Inspector-General Joseph Egbunike - It Was Medical Error to Operate Him With High Blood Pressure - Source

Abuja — More details about the death of the Deputy Inspector General of Police in Charge Force Criminal Investigations Department, and head of the probe panel of suspended DCP Abba Kyari, DIG Joseph Obiajulu Egbunike have emerged with Police saying the DIG gave up the ghost at the national hospital after an operation which may have been a medical error.

Police sources said DIG Egbunike was driven to National Hospital following severe neck pains which troubled him at the weekend for a medical check-up.

On getting to the hospital and seeing the pain the DIG was going through, the doctors immediately recommended an operation leading to the DIG being taken into the theatre.

Sources present at the hospital however said that the National hospital doctors knowing fully well that the senior officer had a history of high blood pressure, would have allowed him to stabilize and the BP reduced to a manageable state before proceeding with the operation.

"They ignored this and this is a medical error. There is no doubt this may gave led to his death".

DIG Egbunike recently headed the Special Investigation Panel that investigated the alleged involvement of Suspended DCP Abba Kyari, former Commander of the Police Intelligence Yeam IRT over the $1.1million Hushpuppi internet fraud reported slumped in the office and died before medical response could be performed late on Tuesday.

Egbunike who had previously served as the DIG in charge of Finance and Administration before he was appointed DIG Investigation hails from Onitsha in Anambra state and in the DIG overseeing the South-East geo-political zone.

A senior Police officer who was evidently in pain over the shocking demise confirmed the death of Egbunike.

Vanguard News Nigeria