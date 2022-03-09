Tunisia: Covid-19 - Only 1,051 People Vaccinated On March 8

Tunis/Tunisia — Only 1,051 people got COVID-19 jabs on March 8 out of 55,268 who received text message invites, the Health Ministry said.

Ministry's figures revealed that 691 people were administered the first shot out of 36,243 who received text message invites, 103 got the second shot (out of 633), 227 received the booster (out of 18,354) and 30 got the travel shot (out of 38).

This took the overall number of fully vaccinated people to 6,338,109 (4,663,726 got two doses and 1,674,383 got only one shot as the vaccine requires a single dose or they have already been infected before).

13,014,472 jabs have been given so far, including 7,165,557 first shots, 4,663,726 second shots, 1,153,164 boosters and 32,025 travel shots, the ministry added.