Eritrea: International Women's Day Celebration

8 March 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 08 March 2022- International Women's Day, 8 March, was celebrated in the Central Region under the theme "Principled Belief for Timely Imperative!" featuring various programs observing the guidelines issued to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the ceremony held at the Central Office of the National Union of Eritrean Women, Ms. Ketema Keleta, head of Administration and Finance of the union branch, delivered an official statement of the union issued in connection with International Women's Day.

Indicating that the struggle of Eritrean women for total emancipation has been part and parcel of the struggle for ensuring equality and national independence, Ms. Ketema said that the strong participation of Eritrean women has a unique place in the shining national history and the victory gained.

Ms. Ketema went on to say that the struggle of Eritrean women has significantly contributed to the transformation of the backward attitude of the society on gender issues as well as creating equal opportunities for women in all sectors including employment, education, and other social services.

Ms. Ketema also called on Eritrean women to develop their overall capacity and play a due role in national affairs.

On the occasion, the Chairman of the Central Region Assembly, Mr. Abraham Semere, and head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the Central Region, Mr. Samson Kifle delivered messages of solidarity.

