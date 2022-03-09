Eritrea: Nationals Abroad Celebrated International Women's Day

8 March 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 08 March 2022- Eritrean nationals in Kuwait and South Sudan commemorated the International Women's Day, 8 March, under the theme "Principled Belief for Timely Imperative!" featuring various cultural and artistic programs.

At the commemoration event organized by the Kuwait branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women on 4 March, Ms. Miliete Tsige, head of the union branch, gave extensive briefing on the contribution the Eritrean women made in the struggle for Eritrea's independence, in safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as in the nation building process.

Mr. Humed Yahya, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, on his part indicating the contribution of Eritrean women in all staged of the history of the country called for transferring the proud history to the young generation.

At the event, the nationals contributed 9 thousand 249 Dollars in support of families of martyrs and to the National Fund to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In the same vein, nationals residing in Juba, South Sudan celebrated the International Women's Day on 6 March with patriotic zeal.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrean Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan, called on the Eritrean women in that country to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the national affairs.

At the occasion, Ms. Rishan Berhe, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch, delivered the official statement of the union issued in connection with the International Women's Day.

Mr. Amare Gebreab, chairman of the Eritrean community in Juba and its environs, and Mr. Tekleab Bereketeab, deputy head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, also delivered messages of solidarity.

