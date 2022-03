Egypt's First Lady Entsar El Sisi has greeted all Egyptian women on the International Women's Day, which falls March 8 of each year.

In a tweet on Tuesday, First Lady Entsar El Sisi sent a message of pride and appreciation to all Egyptian women, who make great sacrifices for the sake of their children, husbands and siblings.

She said: "They are, indeed, glory makers in a homeland that is just as great as they are".

MENA