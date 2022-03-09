Kenya: Magoha Says Marking of KCPE Exams to Be Completed in Two Weeks

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says the marking of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations is currently underway and may be concluded in the next two weeks.

Speaking in Kamukunji, Magoha indicated that marking began on the first day of the examinations and that this year's exercise will be completed earlier than before.

Since 2017, The Kenya National Examination Council has been using a hybrid marking system with manual and electronic detection of answers for questions with multiple choices while Kiswahili Insha and English Composition being marked by contracted teachers.

Wednesday was day three of the examinations with candidates sitting for their social studies and religious education papers.