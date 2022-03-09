Tanzania: Samia Pinpoints 5 Measures to Change Tanzania's Women Narratives

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has highlighted five main areas which the government is working on to address challenges facing women in the country.

Delivering her speech at Maisara Grounds in Zanzibar as the World marks International Women's Day, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the government was pushing more to ensure that women have access to land ownership.

At the well-attended event held in the Isles, the Head of State said the group has been adversely affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic hence the state was implementing various interventions aimed at elevating the women from the abject poverty.

To achieve the goal, she added, the government intends to formalize informal businesses, majority run by women.

"Most women are involved in this kind of business which has not been guided by laws, no policy... just nothing. We are going to formalize this sector," President Samia promised.

The President also mentioned the government's plan of building more centers that will be used to impart various life skills to the citizens in order to improve their products to the level of competing in the market.

On the other hand she said the government is in discussion with major tow banks in the country namely; NMB and CRDB to establish special windows which will provide interest-free loans to women from all regions.

Another step to be taken by the government, as mentioned by the President, is to give more platforms for women to participate in various decision-making bodies.

The colorful event was attended by various top government and political party officials, diplomats, NGOs reps and wananchi.