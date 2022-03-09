Tanzania: Ttcl, Huawei Ink MOU to Improve Communication Technologies

TTCL Corporation and Huawei Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will enable the parties to cooperate in the deployment and improvement of communication technologies.

The improvement centred on deployment of Fibber To The Home solution (FTTH), Fixed Wireless Network (4G), and countryside disposition and expansion of mobile network and fixed network.

The signing ceremony took place recently in the UAE on the occasion of the Tanzania day at the Dubai Expo 2020 and was accompanied by several meetings and business seminars with companies investing in Tanzania. President Samia Suluhu Hassan was the guest of honour.

The TTCL Director General, Mr Waziri Kindamba, said the partnership is aimed at enabling both parties to work together in various areas of improvement, a step that would help the telco build capacity, based on a well-founded fact that the country is undergoing a digital transformation reflected by an increase in number of people connected to communication and internet services.

"This cooperation with Huawei comesat the right time, as it will in a large extent contribute in the digitalisation of the country. Our goal is to ensure that every person is connected with speedy and quality internet services," Mr Kindamba said.

Huawei Tanzania Managing Director, Mr Damon Zhang said that the firm's commitment to partnering with TTCL is a result of their realisation of the fact that infrastructure is of paramount significance in the development of the communication sector in the country.

"We assure our commitment to further cooperate with the government and its agencies to ensure a fully connected Tanzania," he said.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, ProfessorGodiusKahyarara, said the partnership between the two entities would in a large extent contribute in the digitalization of the country.

The signing of the MoUbetween Huawei and TTCL was also witnessed by the Minister of Information, Communications and Information Technology, Nape Nnauye.