Tanzania Records New Covid-19 Cases

TANZANIA has registered 290 new Covid-19 cases out of 31,090 people equivalent to one percent of those who took the test in the period between February 5 and March 4, this year.

Similarly, eight deaths were recorded in the same period in the regions of Mwanza (5), Dodoma (2) and a single death in Kigoma.

A statement issued by the Chief Government Medical Officer, Dr Aifello Sichalwe, in Dodoma on Monday disclosed that out of the 136 new cases admitted in hospital 128 cases (equivalent to 94.1 percent) had not taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

"All the eight deaths involved the people who had not received the Covid-19 jabs. However, Dar es Salaam Region reported a big number of confirmed cases accumulating around 175 people.

"Since pandemic first hit in the country in March 2020 to March 4, this year, a total of 33,726 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 out of 471,965 people (equivalent to 7.1 percent) who have been tested," said Dr Sichalwe.

He disclosed that since the disease broke out in Tanzania, a total of 800 people (equivalent to 2.4 percent) have died.