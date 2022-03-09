Tanzania: President Mwinyi Splits Health Ministry

8 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi has disintegrated the Ministry of Health, Social Welfare, the Elderly, Gender and Children into two ministries which will deal with health and Social Welfare respectively.

The President announced the decision on Tuesday during the commemoration of International Womens' Day that was held at Maisara grounds, Zanzibar and declared that the incumbent Minister Nassor Ahmed Mazrui will oversee the health docket.

According to him, the move was amongst strategies geared towards empowering women and broadening opportunities for them in the political arena.

He promised that the new Gender and Social Welfare Ministry will be led by a woman.

On January 8, 2022 President Samia Suluhu Hassan took the same measure by splitting the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children (MoHCDEC) into two ministries responsible for health and Gender and Social Welfare respectively.

