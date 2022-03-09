Namibia: Sioka Saddened By Malnutrition in Omaheke

Gender equality minister Doreen Sioka has expressed sadness at the deaths of two children because of malnutrition in Gobabis recently, and condemned those who abuse government-sponsored social grants.

During the commemoration of International Women's Day in Gobabis yesterday, the minister slammed the circumstances that led to the deaths of the two children.

"We lost two kids in this region due to malnutrition, and it is so shameful that the parents, the mothers of these children, are alive, regardless of their fathers or our husbands being very far from us," said the minister.

Child malnutrition is linked to poverty, low levels of education and poor access to health services. Sufficient and good-quality nutrition is critical for development, health and the survival of current and succeeding generations.

A recent report by the World Bank also revealed that 1.6 million Namibians live in poverty. The situation was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which single-handedly pushed at least 200 000 Namibians into poverty, the report added.

Making reference to the financial grant that the Namibian government is offering in the quest to eradicate poverty, thereby bettering the lives of the people, the minister cautioned that no mother should let their children die due to hunger.

She thus urged the community to keep watch of those misusing government grants by indulging in alcohol abuse, and to report to the relevant authorities for remedial actions to be taken against them.

International Women's Day is a day on which all women, despite their national boundaries or cultural and political differences, come together to celebrate their roles across the globe.

The day serves as a time to call for gender equality and the empowerment of women, men, girls and boys in society. This year's theme, 'Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow', recognises the accomplishments of women all over the world who are leading the charge in climate change adaptation, mitigation and response to ensure a more sustainable future for all.

The theme also indicates that to achieve sustainable development, there is a need to create awareness on environmental sustainability, and the effect it has in the long run.

The minister also spoke about the need to strengthen efforts to protect and safeguard the world's cultural and natural heritage and strengthen access to safe, inclusive and accessible public spaces, particularly for women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities. Sioka said Namibia has and continues to implement legislation aimed at promoting gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow, as well as addressing gender-based violence and violence against children.

Omaheke regional governor Pijoo Nganate called for the continued implementation of instruments to ensure that the progress made in addressing gender inequality and GBV is maintained, and for the strengthening of existing measures and interventions.

He stated that food insufficiency is another startling issue which leads to malnutrition, as the region recorded an alarmingly high rate of malnutrition among infants and young children.

The regional leadership will thus embark on a campaign that will ensure the establishment of the actual figures, and render the necessary robust support.

On her part, Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said to achieve gender equality, all stakeholders should launch a women's consciousness campaign, targeting the girl-child and all women to make them believe in themselves that they can do better in whatever men can do, and to advocate for equality in all spheres of women's daily lives.

*Julia Kamarenga is an MICT information officer.