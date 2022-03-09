Gambia: NAWEC, Partners Inspect Work At Brikama, Jabang OMVG Sub-Stations

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) on Thursday morning visited ongoing GERMP funded projects at the Brikama and Jabang OMVG sub-stations on assessment and inspection of ongoing work.

The sub-station projects in these two communities, is part of an inter-connection line from the OMVG Energy Project, which is a sub-regional project. It involves four countries namely; The Gambia, Senegal, Guinea Conakry and Guinea Bissau.

The project's inter-connection line joining these countries is over 1677km long 225KV interconnection line.

The sub-stations are linked to NAWEC Network for the distribution of power.

Soma substation started operation since October 2021 and Brikama is expected to be commissioned this month, March 2022.

The Gambia is expecting 70MW of power.

Speaking to reporters, Benedict Jarjue, Quality and Standards Manager of the Transmission and Distribution Department, said: "we are this morning assembled before the OMVG substation. As Pierre introduced, OMVG is shared between Gambia, Senegal, Guinea Bissau and Guinea Conakry, and Senegal. Senegal presently has the capacity necessary to evacuate supply to the Gambia. Presently, Soma substation is being fed from the OMVG, which was inaugurated by the President."

He added that they are currently working on the Brikama substation to connect the OMVG power supply from Brikama to Jabang, where another substation is currently being built, through a transmission line.

Among the new development added is a National Control Center, which he said, would ease the workload of NAWEC, as it would not require NAWEC personnel to go up and down to operate their networks. "From the new control center, you can reach any primary substation within the sub-region, and be able to do your switching, get data and know what is happening from one point. You don't need to send people to go round the networks."

He added that come Saturday, they would carry out the final connections. "That is all the power stations will now connect to this new substation (Brikama substation).

NAWEC Public Relations Officer, Pierre Sylva, said the completion of the projects will solve the electricity problem within the Greater Banjul Area, commending the collaboration among the countries involved in the project.

Daniel Tan, Representative of the contracted company for the building of the Jabang OMVG substation, TBEA, promised to finish the project as scheduled, in particular the end of 2022.

Representative of the Mercados-Aries International, the contracted consultancy company, whose main role is to see to it that the work is standard and quality and to hold the hired construction company accountable, assured that standards and quality will be met.

