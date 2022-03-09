Gambia: IEC Opens Nominations for Parliamentary Aspirants

Nominations for National Assembly candidates begun in earnest across the country at various Independent Electoral Commission's (IEC) regional offices.

Hundreds of aspirants are expected to run for 53 seats at the Assembly with the nomination of first batch of aspirants on Saturday.

Among those who tendered their documents Saturday to be nominated to vie for their constituencies were: Sulayman Jammeh of APRC, who would be vying for BundungKa Kunda, Sheriff Sarr of APRC for New Jeshwang, Ebou Colley of APRC for Foni Brefet, Independent Abdoulie Bojang for Foni Bondali, Musa Amul Nyassi for Foni Kansala and Momodou Camara Foni Bintang.

Speaking to reporters at the IEC Kanifing Regional Office, Sulayman Jammeh of APRC returned thanks and gratitude to all Gambians especially the people of Bundunka Kunda.

"I thank all Gambians, especially the people of Bundung, who pushed me to stand for them as their deputy. It was, however, never my wish to vie for parliament. I was a councilor and had served for two terms. If people today knows what's the work of a councilor, it is because of people like me. This is not about speaking; if you go to Bundung, you will see it."

Jammeh, whose passion for community service is visible even beyond his constituency, spoke about his numerous activities he helped bring to the people of area.

He indicated that he helped organise his community, provided them with water, lit his community and initiated microfinance programmes, which he said, really helped a lot of women in Bundung. Another area he spoke about is his youth empowered initiatives.

Sheriff Sarr, aspirant for Jeshwang Constituency equally highlighted numerous activities while in office as councilor, adding that he had awarded scholarships to students in need, provided people with taps among other community works.

Having served 10 years as a councilor for Old Jeshwang Ward, Sarr remains upbeat about the upcoming parliamentary polls.