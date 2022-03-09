Zimbabwe: Headache Over Spiking Covid-19 Hospital Admissions

9 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Government is sweating over escalating Covid-19 hospital admissions.

This was revealed at a post-Cabinet media briefing by Information and Publicity minister Monica Mutsvangwa, who stated that although there were reported Covid-19 cases in schools, they were not severe.

"During the week under review, the number of people in need of hospitalisation for Covid-19 increased and the bed occupancy rate increased from 2% last week to 3,2% this week," Mutsvangwa said.

"A total of 81 new admissions were recorded during the week compared to 51 which occurred last week. No patient was admitted to the intensive care unit," she said.

Mutsvangwa said the increase in admissions was due to the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in the country.

On Monday, the World Health Organisation urged countries not to declare victory over the coronavirus even though Covid-19 deaths had significantly dropped globally.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said it was too early for countries to declare victory as some countries still had high hospitalisation rates, adding that people should not be complacent.

"With high transmission, the threat of new and more dangerous variants remains very real," he said, adding that people should continue to protect themselves.

