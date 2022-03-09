Liberia: Coalition for Democratic Change Lays Partisan Wen Sailey to Rest

Monrovia — The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) National Youth Chairman Jefferson Koijee says despite his party's regrets over the short life of the late partisan Wen Sailey, they are pleased that he accomplished a lot before his passing.

The late partisan Sailey died from heart failure in the United States of America on January 25, 2022. His lifeless body was flown back to Liberia on Friday, March 4, 2022.

The remains of partisan Sailey was given a hero welcome as partisans in their numbers paraded and chanted battle cries as they paid homage to someone they called their own.

For CDC, Sailey was a devoted partisan of their doctrine and was an embodiment of the Youth League with a struggle credential of commitment, party discipline, and fearlessness.

Prior to Sailey's death, he has been one of the most influential young men within the CDC, especially in the Youth League and was also a major campaigner for the senatorial bid of Montserrado County District #5 Representative Thomas Fallah.

In the presence of his wife Caroline Sailey, his children and other relatives the CDC Youth League Chairman Koijee said no matter how people may judge their late partisan, he was a great man who achieved almost everything before departing the earth.

"He (Sailey) had a short lived life but was fully accomplished," CDC Youth Chairman Koijee said.

Koijee added: "We are not here to interpret how you saw him or how he appeared in your understanding. We do not owe anyone an apology."

Koijee who is also the Mayor of Monrovia appreciated the family of their late partisan both in America and at home.

"To his beloved wife, we empathize not only for the passing of your husband but the unnecessary description you are going through today -the insults you are going through today, only because you chose to grant your husband his wish," he said.

According to Koijee, CDC is one big family adding that there is no big or small person in the CDC.

"We are CDCians, we were born as CDCians and we will die as CDCians. Rest assured that once you are a CDCian with the blue blood running through your veins; rest assure that the family is with you."

Also, the Chairman of CDC Mulbah K. Morlu said the passing of Sailey is a great loss to their party. According to him, whether partisans or not, the late Sailey had a pure heart for everyone he met.

"He was a man of the people, the man of the masses, a true bearer of the CDC," he said.

Morlu added: "He would come to the CDC Headquarters looking for problems to solve. I have never known a man that went after problems to solve like Wen Sailey."