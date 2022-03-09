Liberia: Rep Foko Outlines Major Achievements in First District Report

Monrovia — Montserrado County District #9 Representative, Frank Saah Foko, Jr. over the weekend made his first annual legislative report to his constituency.

The report highlighted major achievements including road connectivity, infrastructure development, women empowerment, education, and sanitation throughout the district.

Rep. Foko recalled that in 2016, during the leadership of his mentor and predecessor, the late Rep. Munah Pelham-Youngblood, the office of the lawmaker engaged the Ministry of Public Works to rehabilitate feeder roads across the district.

According to him, In April 2021, his office saw the need to intervene and relieve the people of District #9 from the already deplorable roads in the district; noting that his office has made some personal interventions through grading and placing crushed rocks on some roads; while acknowledging the intervention of the Ministry of Public Works which according to him have yielded massive results.

He named Larkpazee Zoo, Fiamah-Wesseh Junction, Fanti Town Road, 16 street community and Airfield-Larkazee as some communities that have benefitted from the construction of feeder roads under his watch as Representative.

The thirty page report highlighted progress made in electrifying the district as basic social amenities that are essential to the livelihood of the people; disclosing that through his continue engagements with the Liberia Electricity Cooperation (LEC), the district received 25 transformers during the period under review -2021-2022.

According to him, 13 of those transformers were received by thirteen communities within the district including Larkparzee Zoo, People United,, GSA 24TH STREET, Old Matadi Estate and Gbangay Town.

The report accounted for a total of 11 fire disasters across the district which resulted to the death of two persons, and destruction of properties worth thousands of dollars. In of these tragic cases, he noted that his office made personal interventions.

"I engaged the National Disaster Management Agency, the institution responsible for handling disaster related activities, as well as personal contributions in assisting victims and their relatives," he said.

Speaking further, the District #9 lawmaker noted that upon his ascendency to the district's highest office, the need to reconcile the district was a top priority.

In order to ensure proper communication with community dwellers and improve people to leader engagement, his office renovated and equipped the District Office in fulfillment of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

According to him, since the renovation of the office, the district has received over seven hundred communications on issues of water and sanitation, infrastructural development, empowerment and employment and education and among others.

Provision of Scholarship

He also pointed out that his office has intervened by providing full scholarships to people interested in technical and vocational education and provided financial aid to some students in high schools and universities.

He said: "To ensure that we have more students into vocational education, we make rebranding the Liberia Vocational Institute a priority. We invested into giving the institute a facelift and equipping every department of the institution."

He also noted that considering the district's financial situation, his office provided scholarship to relieve parents and self-sponsored students from the stress poised due to the lack of tuition.

He maintained that as part of the initiative, 41 different high schools within the district benefitted; adding that he also supported extracurricular activities across the district and successfully implemented the first ever quizzing and debate competition which were hosted among 32 schools in five districts in Montserrado County.

Meanwhile, Representative Foko stressed that the 2022 development template for the covers much bigger projects ranging from infrastructure development to human economic growth projects.

According to him, the Development forecast is part of the integral efforts of central government's PAPD strategic plan and efforts to ensure the people of the district get the development they deserve.

The daylong engagement brought together officials of government, civil society organizations, religious community, the media and residents.