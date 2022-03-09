Liberia: Residents of Electoral District One in Bong County Laud Minister Bracewell for Solar Lights Installation

District One — Residents of electoral District One in Bong County have commended Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports, Fametta Bracewell, for the Light-up District One Project Phase I, as the towns now wear a new look following the installation of more than 200 solar street lights at strategic locations on major roads linking towns and villages in the district.

Minister Bracewell at the weekend, said: "The light-up District One project is part of her 'Making District One Great Again' manifesto to transform the district into the preferred destination in Bong County, improve security and raise the standards of living of the people."

She explained that "the solar street light project covers major villages and towns in the district, stating that she has installed more than 178 solar street lights."

Speaking on the features of the solar lights, Minister Bracewell noted that the lamps have a minimum life span of over five years and 120 Watts capacity, and stated that the suppliers of the street lights gave one year warranty for the lights which covers maintenance, thereby guaranteeing the efficient performance of the solar street lights.

Residents of District One, who shared their experiences with journalists, commended Minister Bracewell for prioritizing their safety and security and for restoring a night economy in the area.

One of the community leaders in the area, Derick Flomo, said: "This is a laudable achievement by Minister Bracewell and with these street lights, she has solved a fundamental problem that has long prevented the town and its environs from fully leveraging their geographical and market advantages."

Also, some traders, who spoke to journalists on behalf of the elated residents and petty traders, said: "We want to sincerely thank Minister Bracewell for bringing good leadership to our doorsteps; we are experiencing a boom in sales as the light-up District One project has helped to eliminate security threats. We are recording an increase in profits because we now do more business at night."

Minister Bracewell's intervention in District One

During the heat of the corona virus outbreak in 2020 and upward, team Fametta Bracewell contributed to the ordinary people in the fight against the deadly covid-19, took to the streets, hospitals, clinics and private homes with the massive distributions of anti- corona virus items and new born baby clothing including food as well as other meaningful materials to those in desperate needs.

She also identified with commercial motorcyclists in electoral District One with the distributions of rain gears. She has identified with trained traditional midwives of the district with distributions of uniforms in recognition of the midwives' huge sacrifices they continue to make while saving lives.

Team Fametta has also trained young women on the proper management of their menstrual cycle and distributed sanitary pads to young women of the district.

The road to 2023

Minister Bracewell, a native Kowah Town in Kpaii District and granddaughter of Chief Kowah Lablah, believes she's best suited to lead the district as lawmaker in 2023.

Minister Bracewell said her inherent leadership qualities would provoke a real and desirable change in the district that will promote the dignity of women and will give residents the opportunity to experience rapid developments.

She mentioned that the giant strides of her leadership as assistant minister has validated her effectiveness of her desire in transforming the district.

Bracewell, a member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change, has distinguished herself over the years, contributing to people-centered projects.

Being a native of Kpaii District that is complaining about the incumbent lawmaker Albert Hills whom they believed hasn't done well over the years, many see Bracewell as a perfect alternative to liberate the district owing to her sustained development activities in the district coupled with the gender factor.