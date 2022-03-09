Liberia: Maritime Training Institute Dedicates New Dormitory in Honor of LISCR Chairman Emeritus Yoram Cohen

8 March 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Marshall City — The Liberian Maritime Training Institute (LMTI) has dedicated the newly renovated dormitory of LMTI in honor of Mr. Yoram Cohen, Chairman Emeritus of LISCR. The dedication was done in Marshall, City Margibi County.

The decision to dedicate the dormitory in honor of the LISCR chairman emeritus was because of his immense contribution to the Liberian Maritime Institute and the Maritime sector of Liberia according to Mr. Lenn Eugene Nagbe, Commissioner/CEO, Liberia Maritime Authority.

In a remarks, the LiMA commissioner said, with Liberia being the second largest registry, the Training institute is a fundamental aspect that gives Liberians the opportunity to grow in the sector by providing them job opportunities.

The building is name after him because of the top job he has done for the maritime program of Liberia. Liberian Maritime sector have an opportunity to grow. If we have the second largest registry in the world, why don't we have a lot of Liberians in the sector?

We need to have train Liberians and the LMTI is a fundamental portion of that effort. Part of that effort is that we send some of our graduates to Ghana Regional Maritime University (RMU) regional maritime university which we are a constituent member of.

"We do this because we believe if we have trained Liberians they will have opportunity to work in the maritime sector," Mr. Nagbe said.

In response to the honor, Mr. Yoram Cohen thanked the Maritime institute for the honor and described the existence of the Maritime Training Institute as a dream come through.

"I believe in the potential of Liberians especially if you give them the right opportunity and training."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X