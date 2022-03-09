Liberia: Maritime Training Institute Dedicates New Dormitory in Honor of LISCR Chairman Emeritus Yoram Cohen

Marshall City — The Liberian Maritime Training Institute (LMTI) has dedicated the newly renovated dormitory of LMTI in honor of Mr. Yoram Cohen, Chairman Emeritus of LISCR. The dedication was done in Marshall, City Margibi County.

The decision to dedicate the dormitory in honor of the LISCR chairman emeritus was because of his immense contribution to the Liberian Maritime Institute and the Maritime sector of Liberia according to Mr. Lenn Eugene Nagbe, Commissioner/CEO, Liberia Maritime Authority.

In a remarks, the LiMA commissioner said, with Liberia being the second largest registry, the Training institute is a fundamental aspect that gives Liberians the opportunity to grow in the sector by providing them job opportunities.

The building is name after him because of the top job he has done for the maritime program of Liberia. Liberian Maritime sector have an opportunity to grow. If we have the second largest registry in the world, why don't we have a lot of Liberians in the sector?

We need to have train Liberians and the LMTI is a fundamental portion of that effort. Part of that effort is that we send some of our graduates to Ghana Regional Maritime University (RMU) regional maritime university which we are a constituent member of.

"We do this because we believe if we have trained Liberians they will have opportunity to work in the maritime sector," Mr. Nagbe said.

In response to the honor, Mr. Yoram Cohen thanked the Maritime institute for the honor and described the existence of the Maritime Training Institute as a dream come through.

"I believe in the potential of Liberians especially if you give them the right opportunity and training."