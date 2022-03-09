Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Attends Expo 2020 in Dubai

File photo: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday left Ghana for Dubai to participate in the Dubai Expo 2020.

The Expo aims to forge new partnerships and inspire ground-breaking solutions across key industries worldwide. It also seeks to raise awareness about worldwide issues.

The Expo provides several possibilities for networking and the promotion of international connections. Individual pavilions will be set up at Expo 2020, with countries exhibiting their unique cultures and technical innovations.

It was originally scheduled for 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo will deliver a statement on "Ghana Day", scheduled for 8th March 2022; hold bilateral talks on matters of mutual interest with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; participate in a Business Forum under the auspices of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and hold meetings with other investors interested in doing business in Ghana.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Keyerematen, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Friday 11 March 2022.