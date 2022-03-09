Ghana: Maulid

The Maulid Nabi 2022, organised by the Ayawaso Muslim Community in the Accra Metropolis, was last Saturday held at the Islamic Training Institute (ITI) at Kanda, a suburb of Accra, under the auspices of Sheikh Mustapha Yaajala, the principal Imam of Marzak Al Mihi Islamic Centre Mosque at Kandaa 441.

Maulid Nabi is celebrated annually by a section of the Muslim community to commemorate the birth of the Holy prophet of Islam, Mohammed (Peace and Blessings Be upon Him).

It was held on the theme "The role of stakeholders in achieving unity and development in our communities".

The event, which started on Saturday night through to the early hours of Sunday, was interspersed with Quranic recitations, lectures on the life history of the Holy prophet Mohammed (Peace and blessings Be Upon Him), thanksgiving and praises to Allah for his mercies towards humankind.

The congregation also prayed for the leadership of the country and asked for Allah's continuous blessings of peace and prosperity.

It was also an occasion for the community to share in a communal meal, specially prepared for the occasion, reflecting the Islamic values of sharing and caring for one another in the spirit of camaraderie.

Sheikh Yaajala praised the Muslim community for their steadfastness in the worship of Allah and urged them to stand firm in the development of their communities.

He expressed appreciation for the attendance, especially to those who travelled from neighbouring countries to participate in the event.

The Maulid was graced by many dignitaries, such as Sheikh Munir Dan Alpha, who represented the National Chief Imam; Sheikh Abdul Wadoud, the president of Tijaniyya Muslim Movement of Ghana; Sheikh Sayidi Mbaye from Senegal and Sheikh Dawud Cesey from Cote d'Iviore.

Also in attendance were the Ayawaso Council of Zongo Chiefs, the Ulama, Imams, Muslim youth groups, old students of ITI and many other wishers.

The programme was opened with prayers by Sheikh Mohammed Salis Adam, and the Chairman of the occasion was Wuro Gbangbana, the Chief of Nima Kotokoli, and finally, Sheikh Mohammed Sani Adam gave the welcome address.