Ghana: How the Regions, Districts Celebrated Independence Day

The regions and districts were not left out of the Independence Day celebration on Sunday. Parades were held to remember 65 years of self-rule under the theme "Working together, bouncing back better".

ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI reports from Elwak Sports Stadium, Accra that hundreds of students from selected Junior High Schools and Senior High Schools in the Greater Accra and personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana National Fire Service and Ghana Immigration Service took part in the parade.

The occasion brought together traditional rulers, heads of security services, Members of Parliament, Assembly members and members of the public.

The Greater Accra Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, in his speech, appealed to Ghanaians to contribute their quota to enable the country achieve the Ghana we all desired.

"The process of bouncing back together must include all of us, indeed, it is only when we are together that we can overcome the intertwined health, social and economic impact of the pandemic," he added.

He stated that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused massive economic and social disruption with hundreds of enterprises and business ventures in Ghana, both private and public affected while some were facing existential threats.

"Findings of the COVID-19 Business tracker survey conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service with support from the United Nations Development Programme and the World Bank indicated that Ghanaian business suffered an average decline in sales by estimated 51.5 per cent leading to closure of businesses and job losses," he added.

Mr Quartey called for support from the citizenry to enable the Metropolitan Municipal District Assemblies implement the Keep Greater Accra clean campaign.

The Chief Executive of La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), Reverend Solomon KoteyNikoi, called on the public to support the government to ensure the economy bounced back fromthe COVID-19 impact.

The overall best award for the parade was presented to St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School.

In the Adentan Municipality in the Greater Accra Region,530 pupils from 10 basic schools, three senior high schools, including the Sowa Din Cadet Corps, the Zoom Kids, and the Ogbojo and the Adentan Market women participated in the celebrations, reports LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alexander Daniel NiiNoiAdumuah, who reviewed the parade urged the pupils to emulate the sterling qualities of the country's founding fathers towards building a prosperous nation.

The MCE urged the school children to maintain the existing habits acquired under the COVID-19 protocols to constantly wash their hands in order to be safe from the scourge of the pandemic.

The Municipal Director of Education, MsGiftyMussey, commended the assembly for the numerous assistance over the years and urged the teachers to collaborate in order to improve teaching and learning in the municipality.

GODFRED BLAY GIBBAH, reports from Tema that about 1,400 students drawn from 25 public and private schools and identifiable groups joined the parade at the Tema Sports Stadium.

The event saw the smart turn out of the contingent, attracting people from all walks of life to watch and cheer them on. The Ghana National Fire Service Regimental Band provided music for the occasion.

Other performances included drum appellation by students from Twedaase Junior High School, cultural dance by students of the Tema Naval Base Junior High School, Torma music and Dance group and gymnastics display by pupils of St. John Methodist School.

In an address, the Chief Executive Officer of Tema Metropolitan Assembly, YohaneAmarhAshitey, urged all to help sustain the peace prevailing in the country.

He encouraged residents to support the Operation clean your frontage campaign aimed at improving sanitation and making the country the cleanest in Africa.

He warned that those littering indiscriminately or contravening the TMA's by-laws would be penalised.

MrAshitey said adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols helped reduce a disastrous outcome in the ongoing pandemic and expressed the hope that the citizenry would not let down their guard as the disease was still with us.

He announced that the assembly would soon collaborate with Cargill Ghana Limited to construct a football pitch at Oninku School for the youth.

The Tema Metropolitan Director of Education, Mrs Bernice Ofori, called on all stakeholders in education to combine resources to achieve set goals.

She congratulated Tema Technical Institute for winning the Greater Accra Regional Technical Schools competition and Chemu Senior High School for emerging winner in the Greater Accra Independence anniversary quiz competition.

Naylor SDA JHS was adjudged first in the March past competition (first cycle). In the senior high competition Presbyterian Senior High came first. Awards were presented to deserving schools and students in the Basic Education Certificate Examination and the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.