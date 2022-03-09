Ghana: Media Accreditation for Prof Boxing League

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has opened application for media accreditation for the 2022 Ghana Professional Boxing League (GPBL) season.

It says media organisations interested in covering the various fight nights of the Pro Boxing League can officially apply for accreditation through ghanaboxingauthority@hotmail.com, or present a letter on an official letterhead to the Communications Department of the GBA with names of designated journalists.

"All media houses should kindly note that requests that are not on official letterheads will not be considered.

"Media houses are also to note that accreditation does not confer rights for live commentary, live broadcast or Live Streaming of Fight Nights," a GBA press release stated, adding that live commentary and broadcast rights are the preserve of the media right holders Imax Media Group.

Accreditation allocations made for the media are TV stations (2 journalists per media house), Radio (1 journalist per media house), print and online (2 journalists per media house), while photo-journalists should be indicated as such.

The accreditation process began on Thursday and would be closed at 5:00 pm this Friday, March 11.