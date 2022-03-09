Ghana: Bazooka Promotions to Unveil Samuel Takyi Thursday

THE management of Bazooka Promotions will unveil their 'trusted' ward and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games medalist, Samuel Takyi, on Thursday March 10, at 11.am.

Takyi has been tipped for world conquest by many experts of the pugilistic sport.

Dubbed "unveiling Samuel Takyi to the World," the event is scheduled to take place at the Accra City Hotel.

According to a press release signed by the PRO of Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate, Ekow Asmah, the event will be attended by hordes of elegant personalities including former World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion, Ike Quartey - as well members of his "elite team."

Known for his fierce enterprising display in the ring, Takyi has advertised his desire to win world titles for Ghana just like D.K Poison, Prof Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, and Alfred Kotey, among others.

"I have fought difficult fights and with different opponents. I knocked out the number one seed during the African qualifiers to the Olympics and I know my strength. I am ready to turn pro and win world titles for Ghana," he assured.